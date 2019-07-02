James Phillips: Sale second row signs one-year contract extension

James Phillips has also played for Bristol, Exeter, London Scottish, Bristol and Bath

Second row James Phillips has signed a one-year contract extension with Premiership side Sale Sharks.

The 31-year-old joined from Bath last summer on a two-year deal but Sale have now extended the contract until 2021.

Phillips said: "I have really enjoyed my first year at the club.

"We have made some fantastic signings in the pack for the new season, so I'm looking forward to building on the progress we made last year with the new boys that are coming in."

The former Bristol and Exeter Chiefs player made 30 appearances for Sale last season.

Director of rugby Steve Diamond added: "James has been a revelation since signing last year from Bath.

"He served his time well at his previous clubs and has really come into his own since joining us."