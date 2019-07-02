Leicester Tigers: EW Viljoen, Hanro Liebenberg & Jordan Coghlan join Premiership side
Leicester Tigers have signed South African Super Rugby duo EW Viljoen and Hanro Liebenberg and back-rower Jordan Coghlan from Nottingham.
Tigers have recruited utility back Viljoen from Stormers and back-rower Liebenberg, 23, from Bulls while Coghlan, 26, joins after three seasons in the Championship.
Viljoen, 24, moves to Leicester after featuring 28-times for the Stormers.
"EW adds a lot to our outside-back stocks," said boss Geordan Murphy.
"EW is a versatile, skilful and exciting player to have as part of our group.
"Hanro is an aggressive ball-carrier and a physical player around the field, in the best traditions of South African back-row players."
Irish-born Coghlan, also a back-rower, played for Leinster and Munster before joining Nottingham.
Murphy added: "Jordan is a physical, athletic and experienced player who we are looking forward to welcoming in to the club."