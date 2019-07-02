Tom James: Ex-Wales wing signs for Scarlets

Tom James won the last of his Wales caps against Scotland in 2016

Former international wing Tom James has joined Scarlets on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old was capped 12 times for Wales, made 163 appearances for Cardiff Blues and also spent two years with Exeter Chiefs in England.

James took a break in 2018 while having treatment for depression, but returned with Merthyr, Pontypridd and Cardiff in the Premiership.

"I can't wait to get started. I am absolutely delighted to have secured this move with the Scarlets," he said.

James is the Blues' record try scorer with 60, but left the region by mutual consent in May 2019 after making only one appearance for them during the season.

"At the end of last season I felt I still had plenty to offer professional rugby, but the opportunity didn't come at the Blues," he added.

"I have worked hard in the off-season, feel in good shape and the hunger is there again after a tough couple of years.

"This is an exciting move for me, especially with the way the Scarlets play the game and hopefully I can also offer my experience to the younger players in the squad.

"I want to prove to people that Tom James is back."

Scarlets have 14 players with Wales preparing for the World Cup and are likely to have a large number involved when the final squad is announced.

"It is going to test the depth of our squad more than any other, so to be able to bring in an international player as cover as well as someone who will be challenging for a starting spot when those players return is invaluable," said Scarlets rugby manager Jon Daniels.

"As well as being a proven try-scorer, he will give us a powerful, physical presence coming off the wing

"He came in for some fitness testing with us and was one of the top performers in the squad."