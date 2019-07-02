Women's Rugby Super Series: RFU content with England conditions in San Diego

New Zealand beat Canada 35-20 in the Super Series on Tuesday

The Rugby Football Union says it is comfortable with the set-up at the Women's Rugby Super Series, despite concerns over facilities in San Diego.

The five best teams in the world - New Zealand, England, France, Canada and the USA - are meeting in a highly-anticipated round-robin tournament.

Most matches are taking place on a dry training pitch, with pop-up changing tents and limited seating for fans.

England started the event with a 38-5 win over the USA on Friday.

While it is believed the England camp have been surprised by the low-key nature of the event, RFU women's rugby chief Nicky Ponsford is satisfied the facilities are in line with what was agreed before the competition.

It's understood Ponsford has spoken to the other teams involved in the last 24 hours.

USA Rugby - who are running the tournament - add that the "practical set-up was something discussed with all teams before the tournament" and that the venue "is not specifically set up to host a large number of spectators".

"Moving forward, we will continue to support the teams and produce this important event for the international audience," added a USA Rugby statement.

World governing body World Rugby are not involved in the delivery of the competition but have assisted with the pre-tournament logistical costs. The west coast of the USA was one of very few possible locations given the travel and time-zones involved.

The final two of the eight scheduled matches are away from the Chula Vista Training Center at the better-equipped Torero Stadium, where England will play New Zealand and France meet the USA a week on Sunday.

England's next match is against Canada on Sunday July 6.