Clayton Blommetjies: Scarlets release South African back after one season

Clayton Blommetjies played for Blue Bulls and Cheetahs in South Africa

Scarlets have released South African back Clayton Blommetjies from his contract after only one season with the Welsh region.

Blommetjies, 28, joined from Cheetahs in the summer of 2018 but failed to make any impact with Scarlets.

The full-back and wing featured in six matches before going on loan to Leicester Tigers in the second half of the season.

Scarlets have this week signed Wales wing Tom James on a two-year deal.