Harlequins: Charlie Mulchrone signs short-term deal before joining coaching team

Charlie Mulchrone joined Harlequins from Worcester in 2016

Harlequins scrum-half Charlie Mulchrone has signed a short-term contract with the Premiership club which will see him move into coaching in November.

The 30-year-old will provide cover for Argentina's Martin Landajo during the World Cup, while Danny Care could yet be part of England's squad in Japan.

Mulchrone will join the club's academy staff after the tournament.

"We needed to make sure we have appropriate high-level cover," said Quins head coach Paul Gustard.

"We would like to thank him for his continued service to the club, his decision to stay with us and we look forward to his contribution during this important period on and off the field."