Super Rugby: Crusaders beat Jaguares 19-3 in final for 10th title
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|Super Rugby final
|Crusaders (10) 19
|Try: Taylor Con: Mo'unga Pens: Mo'unga 4
|Jaguares (3) 3
|Pen: Diaz Bonilla
Crusaders have won their third consecutive Super Rugby title and 10th overall as they beat Argentine club Jaguares 19-3.
It was the Jaguares' first appearance in the final - played at the Crusaders' stadium in Christchurch - in just their fourth season in the competition.
Hooker Codie Taylor scored the only try for the home side, while fly-half Richie Mo'unga kicked 14 points.
The match was All Blacks captain Kieran Read's last game for the Crusaders.
Read, a two-time World Cup winner with New Zealand, will retire from international rugby after the competition in Japan later this year and join Japanese side Toyota Verblitz next season.