Emyr Phillips will work alongside Richard Kelly, Paul Fisher and Kevin George in bringing through the next generation of Scarlets players

Former Wales hooker Emyr Phillips has joined the Scarlets as a development skills coach.

Injury forced Phillips to retire from playing in 2018 after more than 150 Scarlets appearances across 10 seasons and winning three caps for Wales.

Phillips will continue in his role as head coach of Welsh Premiership side Carmarthen Quins.

He replaces Dai Flanagan, who has been promoted to the Scarlets' senior set-up.