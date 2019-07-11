Ospreys centre Kieran Williams earns first senior deal

Kieran Williams is a former Wales Under-20s centre who has made 24 Neath appearances

Ospreys have given a first senior contract to centre Kieran Williams.

The 22-year-old has made four senior appearances for the region, including one in the Pro14 at Zebre towards the end of the 2017-18 season.

Williams said: "It's been a tough last two years but with this contract I can look to the future and really push for a starting spot.

"This pre-season I want to hit the ground running so I can really do something with these next two years."

Williams played alongside Wales centre Owen Watkin at age-grade level for Ospreys.

Head coach Allen Clarke said: "A number of injuries have hindered his progress, but with a bit of good fortune he'll put a run of games together and we'll see his undoubted potential come to the fore."

