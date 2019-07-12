World Cup 2019: Ulster back Will Addison joins Ireland training squad

Will Addison impressed for Ireland in the 2018 November series

Ulster utility back Will Addison has been added to Ireland's training squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The 26-year-old made his Ireland debut last November but has not played since January after a back operation.

"It's great to have Will back and he looks sharp - his versatility means he is a handy man to have," said Ireland coach Joe Schmidt.

Schmidt added Jonny Sexton will be fit for next month's warm-up game against Italy after a thumb sprain.

Addison, who joined Ulster from Sale last summer, linked up with the squad at a training camp in Galway.

"Will came in for us last November and did a great job and he obviously did very well for Ulster before his injury," added Schmidt.

Media playback is not supported on this device "It's all good with Johnny" - Schmidt on Sexton injury

"One of his real strengths is his versatility, especially when you are restricted to 31 players in a final World Cup squad."

Ireland will play four warm-up matches between 10 August and 7 September before travelling to Japan, where they will face Scotland in their Pool A opener on 22 September.

Schmidt named a 44-strong training squad in May and said that there could be "one or two" additions.

Ireland training squad

Forwards: Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Rory Best (Ulster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Sean Cronin (Leinster), Ultan Dillane (Connacht), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Jean Kleyn (Munster), Jack McGrath (Leinster), Jordi Murphy (Ulster), Tommy O'Donnell (Munster), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Rhys Ruddock (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), John Ryan (Munster), Niall Scannell (Munster), CJ Stander (Munster), Devin Toner (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).

Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Joey Carbery (Munster), Jack Carty (Connacht), Andrew Conway (Munster), John Cooney (Ulster), Keith Earls (Munster), Chris Farrell (Munster), Mike Haley (Munster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Dave Kearney (Leinster), Rob Kearney (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Kieran Marmion (Connacht), Luke McGrath (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Rory Scannell (Munster), Jonathan Sexton (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster), Will Addison (Ulster).