Josh Strauss: Sale back row leaves club to join Super Rugby side Blue Bulls

Josh Strauss scored five tries during his time with Sale Sharks

Sale Sharks back row Josh Strauss has left the club with a season remaining on his three-year contract in order to join Super Rugby side Blue Bulls.

The 32-year-old Scotland international joined Sale in the summer of 2017 from Glasgow Warriors and played 46 games.

"I would like to thank Josh for his endeavours over the last two years with the club," boss Steve Diamond said.

"I am sure he will be a huge success at his new club, and he is welcome back to Manchester anytime."

Strauss has won 22 caps for Scotland, the last as a replacement in the Six Nations game against England in March which ended in a 38-38 draw.