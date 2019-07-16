Scottish Rugby strikes 'seven-figure' deal to extend kit supply

Scotland have been wearing Macron strips since 2013

Scottish Rugby has announced a "seven-figure" six-year kit contract extension with Macron, calling it a "significant uplift" on the previous deal.

The Italian company has been producing the Scotland strip since 2013.

Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh will also continue to be supplied by Macron after the current terms expire in June.

"We have seen significant growth in our brands of Scotland, Glasgow and Edinburgh in recent years." said operating officer Dominic McKay.

"It is global partnerships such as these which are enabling Scottish Rugby to invest in all aspects of our sport from local grassroot clubs through to the national stadium."