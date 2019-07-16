Harry Thacker, Luke Morahan and five more sign extended contracts

Harry Thacker played a key role in helping Bristol secure their Premiership status

Hooker Harry Thacker and Australia international wing Luke Morahan are two of seven players to have signed extended contracts with Bristol Bears.

Centre Piers O'Conor, 23, scrum-halves Andy Uren, 23 and Harry Randall, 21 and locks Joe Joyce, 25, and Ed Holmes, 23, have also all committed to three seasons with the Premiership side.

Thacker, 25, told BBC Radio Bristol signing was "an easy decision".

"I strongly believe in the club's vision and where we're going," he said.

"It is a club pushing in only one direction - and that is forward. It's a great group and I am very excited for what we can achieve.

"We set our team goals but individually everyone has be improving day by day to push the team forward."

Morahan, 29, said the Bears could compete at the top end of the Premiership and push for European Champions Cup qualification under boss Pat Lam.

"Pat has made no secret that that is what he wanted to do and that's what we want to do," said Morahan.

"The last two years have been very enjoyable.

"I saw the future would be pretty bright. You could see where the team wanted to go and we are stepping up to where we want to get to."