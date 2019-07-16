Dominic Day: Saracens lock signs for USA side San Diego Legion

Dom Day has won three caps for Wales and was part of the 2015 World Cup squad

Saracens lock Dominic Day has signed a contract with Major League Rugby side San Diego Legion in the United States.

The 33-year-old Wales international joined Sarries on a two-year deal from Melbourne Rebels in 2017 and played 32 matches for the Premiership champions.

"It's been an amazing two years," Day told the club website.

"I have been part of a team which has won four trophies. It's been more than I could ever have asked for. Saracens are a massive club."

Director of rugby Mark McCall said Day had been "a brilliant person to have at the club".

"In particular he has played a key role in mentoring some of our younger players both on and off the field," he added.