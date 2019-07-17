Pro14: Glasgow begin away to Cheetahs, Edinburgh host Zebre

Edinbrurgh won two of the three meetings with Glasgow last season

Glasgow Warriors will begin the Pro14 season with a trip to South Africa to face the Toyota Cheetahs on Friday, 27 September.

Edinburgh start their campaign the following day at home to Zebre.

Glasgow host Edinburgh on 21 December in the first of their festive double-header, with the second match at Murrayfield a week later.

The Scottish sides' third 1872 Cup meeting - also at Murrayfield - is the final game of the regular season.

The season kicks off later than usual on 27 September because of the Rugby World Cup and will not end until June.

Five rounds of matches will be played during the World Cup, which runs from 20 September until 2 November.

The date and venue for next year's Pro14 final have yet to be announced but it is understood that Cardiff City Stadium is a clear favourite.