Marcell Coetzee: Ulster flanker earns Springboks recall

Coetzee won the last of his 28 Test caps before he joined Ulster in 2016

Ulster flanker Marcell Coetzee has been included in the South Africa squad for Saturday's Rugby Championship match against Australia in Johannesburg.

The 28-year-old, who won his last Springboks cap in 2015, has been listed among the substitutes for the game.

The former Sharks forward was recalled to the squad by coach Rassie Erasmus in preparation for the Rugby World Cup.

Second row Eben Etzebeth will captain a side that features uncapped pair Rynhardt Elstadt and Herschel Jantjies.

Toulouse flanker Elstadt joins Pieter-Steph du Toit and number eight Francois Louw in the back row while scrum-half Jantjies joins his namesake Elton in a new-look half-back pairing.

Etzebeth takes over the captaincy from regular skipper Siya Kolisi, who is recovering from a knee injury, while Coetzee is joined on the bench by Northampton scrum-half Cobus Reinach, Saracens' Vincent Koch and uncapped Bulls prop Lizo Gqoboka.

South Africa XV: Gelant, Nkosi, Kriel, Esterhuizen, Mapimpi; E Jantjies, H Jantjies; Mtawarira, Mbonambi, Nyakane, Etzebeth (capt), De Jager, Du Toit, Louw.

Replacements: Brits, Gqoboka, Koch, Orie, Coetzee, Reinach, Steyn, Leyds.