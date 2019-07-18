Sale Sharks: Twins Dan and Jean-Luc du Preez sign permanent deals

Dan, Rob and Jean-Luc du Preez will all hope to line up together for Sale next season

South African twins Dan and Jean-Luc du Preez have signed permanent deals with Sale Sharks, having initially agreed to join the Premiership side on loan.

The 23-year-old back-rowers have been released from contracts with Cell-C Sharks in their home country.

They will join older brother Robert, 25, at Sale for 2019-20, with all three having been capped by the Springboks.

"The twins joining on a permanent basis really completes the jigsaw in our pack," said Sale boss Steve Diamond.

Jean-Luc - who has 13 international caps - and fly-half Robert both spent time on loan at Sale last season, though Dan - who has played four Tests - will be joining the club for the first time.

"I've heard some really good things about the club from Rob and Jean-Luc and can't wait to link up with Sale in the winter and play some rugby in the Gallagher Premiership with my brothers," Dan said.

They will start at the club on 1 August, with fellow South African signing Coenie Oosthuizen joining later in the year as he is required by the Cell-C Sharks for their Currie Cup campaign.