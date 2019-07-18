Rugby World Cup: Dale McIntosh joins Namibia coaching staff

Dale McIntosh with Merthyr chairman Stan Thomas

Former Wales back-rower Dale McIntosh will join Namibia's coaching team for the World Cup in Japan later this year.

The Merthyr coach will be part of Phil Davies' backroom staff for the global tournament.

Former Wales lock Rob Sidoli is now with Merthyr as forwards coach in McIntosh's absence.

McIntosh played for Pontypridd in a career which included two Tests for Wales in 1996 and 1997 after qualifying through residency.

The 49-year-old will face the country of his birth, New Zealand, in the World Cup group stages.

South Africa, Italy and Canada - coached by another Welshman, Kingsley Jones - are also in the pool.