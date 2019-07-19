Matt Silva: Professional side could work in north Wales - RGC head coach

Media playback is not supported on this device RGC 'a big gig' says new head coach Silva

New RGC 1404 head coach Matt Silva believes north Wales would be able to sustain a professional regional rugby team.

A north Wales region was considered as part of radical changes dubbed Project Reset for Welsh domestic rugby.

Although the changes have not been implemented, Silva believes the north has the talent and infrastructure to support a professional region.

"Would it work if it was set-up here? You'd have to think yes," Silva said.

"If there was a possibility of a region playing in north Wales then why not?

"From what I can gather there are one million people in north Wales.

"It's a huge area and not a lot of professional sport up here."

Rival regions Ospreys and Scarlets had been expected to merge, with a new team created in north Wales.

But the changes, which were planned for the 2020-21 season, were called off in March.

"It's remained as four regions but what could happen in the future nobody knows," Silva added.

Silva's role with Colwyn Bay-based RGC will see him support the North Wales Academy to develop players from across the region.

The former Wales B international hopes more players from north Wales will eventually progress to play for the senior national side.

Ospreys flanker and Wales squad member Olly Cracknell previously played for RGC 1404

"There's no better feeling than seeing a player that you've had a part on their journey playing for Wales. It's such a massive reward," Silva told BBC Sport Wales.

"We've got George North from up here and Olly Cracknell and my idea would be in a few years we unearth a few more of those.

"It would be lovely for the north of Wales to see a bigger representation within the Wales first team in five to 10 years time.

"If we keep going the way we are going then I think that is viable."

Silva left his role as Bridgend head coach after helping the Ravens avoid Premiership relegation last season.

He replaces former Wales and Scarlets wing Mark Jones, who left RGC in May 2019 after three years in charge of the Welsh Premiership side during which they won the WRU National Cup in 2017.

"It's big shoes to follow. He brought a lot of expertise to the region," Silva said.

"They've always been a side I've admired.

"When you're an opposition coach you've got to analyse them down to a tee.

"They're tough to play against, especially at home and they've got really good support."

"There's an established team here and it's down to me to take them on the next step of their journey."