Glasgow Warriors sign Fijian back-row Vakaloloma

Vakaloloma, predominantly a back-row, can operate in the second row

Glasgow Warriors have signed Fijian back-row Jale Vakaloloma on a two-year deal.

Vakaloloma, 22, has been playing club rugby in Australia and was selected for Fiji's World Cup training squad in May.

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie said: "We're hugely excited by Jale's raw talent and believe he has the potential to grow into an excellent player.

"He's been a standout player in club footy in Australia and we're looking forward to him making the step up."

Vakaloloma, who can also operate in the second row, hopes to emulate the success of countryman Niko Matawalu at Scotstoun.

"This is a great opportunity for me to play with a top European side and I can't wait to get started," said Vakaloloma, who is also known as Jale Railala.

"Working under the coaching team led by Dave Rennie can only improve my game and I know many Fijians have gone to Glasgow and been successful and I hope to follow in their footsteps."

Vakaloloma's move is subject to a a medical and a visa being granted.