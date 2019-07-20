Rugby Championship: New Zealand edge past Argentina in Buenos Aires

New Zealand won the 2018 Rugby Championship - their sixth title

Rugby Championship Argentina (9) 16 Try: Boffelli Con: Sanchez Pens: Sanchez 2, Boffelli New Zealand (20) 20 Tries: Laumape, Retallick Cons: Barrett 2 Pens: Barrett 2

New Zealand held off a spirited Argentina to claim victory in their first Rugby Championship match of the season in Buenos Aires.

The All Blacks led by 11 points at the break following first-half tries by Ngani Laumape and Brodie Retallick.

The Pumas responded well in the second half and struck back as Emiliano Boffelli went over in the 47th minute.

However, they were unable to turn their second-half pressure into points as the world number one side held on.

"That was the definition of a Test match - it was a real ding dong battle," All Blacks skipper Sam Cane told Sky Sports.

"Massive credit to the Argentines. They put us under real pressure right up until the final whistle so they can be proud. But we stayed calm and composed to hang in there for the win."

Defeat for Argentina means their wait for a win against the All Blacks goes on - New Zealand have won 28 of the 29 matches between them, with one draw.

New Zealand face South Africa in Wellington on Saturday 27 July and Argentina play Australia in Brisbane the same day.

South Africa beat Australia 35-17 at Ellis Park in Saturday's other Rugby Championship match.