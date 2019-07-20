Rugby Championship: Herschel Jantjies stars on debut as South Africa defeat Australia 35-17

From the section

Herschel Jantjies made a dream start to his debut, scoring a try after 10 minutes

Rugby Championship South Africa (14) 35 Tries: H Jantjies 2, De Jager, Nkosi, Reinach Cons: E Jantjies 5 Australia (10) 17 Tries: Haylett-Petty, Foley Cons: Foley 2 Pen: Foley

Herschel Jantjies scored two tries on his debut as South Africa beat Australia 35-17 in the opening match of the Rugby Championship season.

The Western Stormers half-back scored the first and fourth Springbok tries.

Jantjies, 23, received a standing ovation when substituted 14 minutes from time at Johannesburg's Ellis Park.

Lood De Jager, S'busiso Nkosi and Cobus Reinach also scored tries as South Africa earned a bonus-point win despite resting a number of regulars.

Elton Jantjies made all five conversions.

Full-back Dane Haylett-Petty and back Kurtley Beale scored Australia's two tries.

Argentina play New Zealand in Buenos Aires in Saturday's other Rugby Championship match.