Rugby Championship: Herschel Jantjies stars on debut as South Africa defeat Australia 35-17
|South Africa (14) 35
|Tries: H Jantjies 2, De Jager, Nkosi, Reinach Cons: E Jantjies 5
|Australia (10) 17
|Tries: Haylett-Petty, Foley Cons: Foley 2 Pen: Foley
Herschel Jantjies scored two tries on his debut as South Africa beat Australia 35-17 in the opening match of the Rugby Championship season.
The Western Stormers half-back scored the first and fourth Springbok tries.
Jantjies, 23, received a standing ovation when substituted 14 minutes from time at Johannesburg's Ellis Park.
Lood De Jager, S'busiso Nkosi and Cobus Reinach also scored tries as South Africa earned a bonus-point win despite resting a number of regulars.
Elton Jantjies made all five conversions.
Full-back Dane Haylett-Petty and back Kurtley Beale scored Australia's two tries.
Argentina play New Zealand in Buenos Aires in Saturday's other Rugby Championship match.