Josh Adams: Wales deserve to be one of the World Cup favourites

Josh Adams scored three tries as Wales clinched the 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam.

Wing Josh Adams believes Wales have earned the right to be considered among the favourites to lift the World Cup.

Wales' squad have been preparing for the World Cup later this year with a training camp in Switzerland.

Adams, 24, says Wales - who are ranked number two in World Rugby's rankings - deserve to be one of the favourites.

"Coming off the back of a Grand Slam and going on a 14 game unbeaten run, people will obviously think that and rightly so," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"I think we've earned that with how well we've played.

"But we can't take anything for granted. All teams are going to be training hard and we've just got to push ourselves and try and be the team that works the hardest.

"I think if we can do that we give ourselves the best chance."

Adams has been among a squad of 42 players who have been put through their paces at a gruelling training camp in the Swiss Alps.

The wing, who has left Worcester Warriors to join Cardiff Blues, expects further hard work in the coming weeks before the squad will be trimmed to a final 31 for the World Cup in September.

"We've had some pretty savage sessions," Adams added.

"You've got to dig deep and you always tell yourself that there is light at the end of the tunnel but the majority of the time the light is very, very far away.

"But these sessions need to be done and tough sessions do bring you together.

"I'm sure all this running that we're doing here, the weights and all sort of fitness is hopefully going to pay off if you get selected for Japan."