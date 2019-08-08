How to follow Rugby World Cup warm-up matches on the BBC

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2019: Wales beat Ireland to complete Six Nations Grand Slam

2019 Rugby World Cup warm-up matches Dates: 10 August-7 September Coverage: Highlights of England home games on BBC Two, extensive live radio coverage and text commentaries on the BBC Sport website and app.

Preparations for the Rugby Union World Cup, which starts in Japan on 20 September, are gathering pace as the home nations take part in a series of warm-up matches.

Highlights of England's home games against Six Nations Grand Slam champions Wales, Ireland and Italy will be shown on BBC Two.

There will also be extensive coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra, while Radio Ulster, Radio Scotland, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru will host commentary of their respective home nation's matches.

And the BBC Sport website and app will feature full text commentary on all warm-up games, which take place from 10 August to 7 September.

Schedule and BBC coverage

All times are BST and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Saturday, 10 August

Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (14:00)

13:55-16:00 - Live commentary, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Sunday, 11 August

England v Wales, Twickenham (14:00)

13:45-16:00 - Live commentary, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru

18:00-19:00 - Highlights, BBC Two

Thursday, 15 August

20:00-21:00 - Matt Dawson Rugby Show, BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday, 17 August

France v Scotland, Allianz Riviera, Nice (20:00)

19:05-22:00 - Live commentary, BBC Radio Scotland

Wales v England, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (14:15) - listen to online only commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, plus commentary on BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru

Saturday, 24 August

England v Ireland, Twickenham (15:00) - listen to online only commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

19:30-20:30 - Highlights, BBC Two (repeated 12:00-13:00, BBC Two, Sunday, 25 August)

Scotland v France, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (13:10)

12:05-15:30 - Live commentary, BBC Radio Scotland

Saturday, 31 August

Georgia v Scotland, Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi (17:00)

16:55-19:00 - Live commentary, BBC Radio Scotland

Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (14:30)

14:00 - Live commentary, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru

Friday, 6 September

Scotland v Georgia, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (19:30)

18:30-22:00 - Live commentary, BBC Radio Scotland

England v Italy, St James' Park, Newcastle (19:45)

19:30-21:30 - Live commentary, BBC Radio 5 Live

23:35-00:35 - Highlights, BBC Two (repeated 12:00-13:00, BBC Two, Saturday, 7 September)

Saturday, 7 September

Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (14:00)

13:30 - Live commentary, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules and videos. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.

All Ireland games will be live on BBC Radio Ulster, all Scotland games will be live on BBC Radio Scotland, and all Wales games are live on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.