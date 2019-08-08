How to follow Rugby World Cup warm-up matches on the BBC
|2019 Rugby World Cup warm-up matches
|Dates: 10 August-7 September
|Coverage: Highlights of England home games on BBC Two, extensive live radio coverage and text commentaries on the BBC Sport website and app.
Preparations for the Rugby Union World Cup, which starts in Japan on 20 September, are gathering pace as the home nations take part in a series of warm-up matches.
Highlights of England's home games against Six Nations Grand Slam champions Wales, Ireland and Italy will be shown on BBC Two.
There will also be extensive coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra, while Radio Ulster, Radio Scotland, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru will host commentary of their respective home nation's matches.
And the BBC Sport website and app will feature full text commentary on all warm-up games, which take place from 10 August to 7 September.
Schedule and BBC coverage
All times are BST and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Saturday, 10 August
Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (14:00)
13:55-16:00 - Live commentary, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Sunday, 11 August
England v Wales, Twickenham (14:00)
13:45-16:00 - Live commentary, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru
18:00-19:00 - Highlights, BBC Two
Thursday, 15 August
20:00-21:00 - Matt Dawson Rugby Show, BBC Radio 5 Live
Saturday, 17 August
France v Scotland, Allianz Riviera, Nice (20:00)
19:05-22:00 - Live commentary, BBC Radio Scotland
Wales v England, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (14:15) - listen to online only commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, plus commentary on BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru
Saturday, 24 August
England v Ireland, Twickenham (15:00) - listen to online only commentary on the BBC Sport website and app
19:30-20:30 - Highlights, BBC Two (repeated 12:00-13:00, BBC Two, Sunday, 25 August)
Scotland v France, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (13:10)
12:05-15:30 - Live commentary, BBC Radio Scotland
Saturday, 31 August
Georgia v Scotland, Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi (17:00)
16:55-19:00 - Live commentary, BBC Radio Scotland
Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (14:30)
14:00 - Live commentary, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru
Friday, 6 September
Scotland v Georgia, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (19:30)
18:30-22:00 - Live commentary, BBC Radio Scotland
England v Italy, St James' Park, Newcastle (19:45)
19:30-21:30 - Live commentary, BBC Radio 5 Live
23:35-00:35 - Highlights, BBC Two (repeated 12:00-13:00, BBC Two, Saturday, 7 September)
Saturday, 7 September
Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (14:00)
13:30 - Live commentary, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules and videos. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.
All Ireland games will be live on BBC Radio Ulster, all Scotland games will be live on BBC Radio Scotland, and all Wales games are live on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.