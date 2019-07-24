Apakuki Ma'afu: Jersey Reds' Tonga centre named as the club's new captain

Apakuki Ma'afu has won three caps for Tonga

Championship club Jersey Reds have named Tonga international centre Apakuki Ma'afu as their new captain.

The 31-year-old joined in December 2016 from Australian National Rugby Championship side NSW Country Eagles.

He replaces Jerry Sexton, who left the islanders for South African club Southern Kings this summer.

"He leads by example first and foremost, there wouldn't be a game out there where you couldn't question that," Jersey boss Harvey Biljon said.

"The players will definitely put in the hard yards for him, the other bit that you don't see on the field is how he handles himself and conducts himself off the field.

"For any of the young pros coming into our environment he's a great role model and example for them," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

More new signings

Meanwhile, the club have signed have signed Australian forwards Sam Offer and James Wayland.

Second row Offer, 22, played for Western Force's Under-20 side before spending last season at French club US Carcassonne's academy.

Sydney-born prop Wayland, 21, has played for Southern Districts in the Shute Shield for the last two years.

"Sam and James are both very promising young players. They now have the opportunity to switch to a full-time professional environment, which I believe will provide them with a great opportunity to develop their game.

"I'm looking forward to them both becoming important members of our squad," Biljon added.

Jersey, who finished fourth in the Championship in 2018-19, have now made 12 new signings for next term, to add to the 24 players retained from last season's squad.