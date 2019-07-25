Brad Shields: Back-row forward leaves England training camp with foot injury

Brad Shields will fly home for tests on a foot ligament injury

Wasps back-row forward Brad Shields has left England's World Cup training camp in Italy after injuring ligaments in his foot.

The New Zealand-born player, who won eight caps and featured in England's Six Nations squad, had been tipped to make the final World Cup squad.

Eddie Jones' side are in Treviso for intensive training before a warm-up game game against Wales on 11 August.

Harlequins' Alex Dombrandt will replace Shields in the squad.

The World Cup takes place in Japan from September to November, with Jones set to finalise his World Cup party the day after the game with Wales at Twickenham.

England will also play Wales in Cardiff and Ireland at Twickenham, before their final pre-World Cup game against Italy in Newcastle on 6 September.