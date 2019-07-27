Rugby Championship: South Africa draw with New Zealand after late Herschel Jantjies try

New Zealand's Beauden Barrett made the break which resulted in Jack Goodhue's try

Rugby Championship New Zealand (7) 16 Tries: Goodhue Cons: Barrett Pen: Barrett, Mo'unga 2 South Africa (6) 16 Tries: Jantjies Cons: Pollard Pens: Pollard 3

Herschel Jantjies scored a late try as South Africa fought back in Wellington to claim a 16-16 draw with New Zealand in the Rugby Championship.

Handre Pollard kicked two penalties before Jack Goodhue's converted try put the hosts ahead just before half-time.

The All Blacks stayed clear before replacement scrum-half Jantjies, who had two tries on debut in last week's win over Australia, made it 16-14.

Pollard converted to put the Springboks top of the table with two games played.

After leading 7-6 at half-time, three-time defending champions New Zealand looked set to maintain their winning start having won in Argentina last week.

Beauden Barrett stretched their lead with a penalty, while Jantjies came on early in the second half as the Springboks lost Faf de Klerk to a head injury assessment.

A Pollard penalty cut the deficit before All Blacks fly-half Richie Mo'unga took over the kicking duties from Barrett, adding two penalties to make it 16-10.

But at the death the Springboks found Cheslin Kolbe on the right and he chipped over the top for Jantjies to touch down, with the television match official ruling there was no knock-on as Jantjies challenged for the ball with Aaron Smith.

Pollard held his nerve to make the kick and put South Africa above New Zealand in the table due to their bonus point from last week.

Saturday's other game sees Australia play Argentina in Brisbane (10:45 BST), with this year's competition shortened to three games each due to the World Cup in Japan.