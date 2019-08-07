Christ Tshiunza: Young Wales lock aims for 2023 World Cup place

Christ aTshiunz in action for Wales Under-18s against France

As Wales fine-tune their preparations for the 2019 Rugby World Cup remember the name Christ Tshiunza for the 2023 tournament.

Admittedly it is one that stands out, although his friends simply call him 'Chris'.

The lock continues his international path with Wales Under-18s in South Africa over the next couple of weeks.

It is the latest step in Tshiunza's bid to star for Wales on what has not been a typical journey.

Good grounding

Tshiunza is from what he describes as a "French Christian family" and was born in the Congo, where he lived unto he was six.

He the youngest of five siblings with four older sisters, who also have biblical names, with Tshiunza admitting sometimes it was hectic growing up.

The family first settled in England when Tshiunza was six, before arriving in Wales in 2010. He is eligible for England and France but wants to continue in the Wales set-up.

"It is a bit ambitious but I would like to be in the team for the next World Cup," he said.

"Short-term in the next year or two I need to make a statement with the Under-20s. It will definitely be a challenge.

"This Wales squad have set an example for everyone to follow. Them being in the position they are now has boosted the roots and everybody wants to be a part of the pathway."

The 17-year-old is another from Cardiff's Whitchurch High School sporting conveyor belt that has produced sporting legends in British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton, Tour de France cycling champion Geraint Thomas and Wales football star Gareth Bale.

Sporting stars Geraint Thomas, Gareth Bale and Sam Warburton were all educated at Whitchurch High School

"It has a very big reputation for sport when you look at the names they have helped produce," said Tshiunza.

"People around me in Whitchurch like [teachers] Steve Williams and Gwyn Morris were also responsible for bringing up these sort of guys.

"They are passionate about sport and if they do see someone with potential from a young age they really do support you."

Tshiunza gave up rugby initially and only went back to it aged 14 because his friends were involved. He has had to give up another blossoming sporting career after being ranked second in Wales for high jump for his age.

"That was my sport growing up and I was doing it quite competitively," he said

"I got called up to the GB squad but rugby took over."

In demand

Tshiunza has since risen through the ranks and found himself one of the most sought-after teenage properties in British rugby.

He has chosen to sign a four-year deal with Exeter's academy after turning down a similar offer from Cardiff Blues, with Welsh rugby losing talent to the English domestic game.

"I am quite excited," he said.

"I feel as moving across the bridge I will have less pressure and fewer eyes on me.

"I feel as if I can have more fun and am quite set now. My focus next year is my education but I will spend time down there in the holidays."

Tshiunza is about to start the second year of his A-Levels in biology, PE and business at Whitchurch High and revealed a potential Exeter University place swayed his decision.

He will continue his initial studies in Cardiff over the next academic year while travelling to Exeter.

Christ Tshiunza has played one game for Wales Under-18s

"It was not an easy decision between Exeter and Cardiff but what tipped it for me was Exeter University," said Tshiunza.

"If I was going to get a chance to go to one of the top universities in the country, I was going to take it.

"So it was the academic side. From the rugby side Exeter might be a different level but Cardiff Blues are going to be thereabouts soon."

Tshiunza is part of a 26-man Wales Under-18s squad who have travelled to South Africa for an international tournament.

Wales will kick-off against the South African Schools team on 9 August and four days later will meet South African Schools A. They complete their trip with a game against France on 17 August.

"The goal is to get as much game time as possible and make a statement because I have only played once properly for Wales at this level," said Tshiunza.