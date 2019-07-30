Suva Ma'asi: Cornish Pirates sign former England youth international

Suva Ma'asi is the latest player with Yorkshire Carnegie connections to follow the club's former coach Chris Stirling (right) to the Mennaye

Cornish Pirates have signed former England youth player Suva Ma'asi.

The 21-year-old is the son of former Pirates and Tonga hooker Viliami Ma'asi and has been part of Northampton and Yorkshire Carnegie's academies.

"In the process of converting from a midfield back into a hooker, Suva is someone who has all the attributes," said Pirates boss Chris Stirling.

"With an excellent work ethic and character, he ticks the boxes and is an outstanding young man."