Ospreys say they are currently happy at Liberty Stadium despite move talks

Ospreys have played at the Liberty Stadium since 2005

Ospreys say they are currently happy to stay at the Liberty Stadium despite confirmation initial discussions have taken place about a potential move to a new, multi-sports ground.

Neath Port Talbot Council have confirmed they have held talks with Ospreys and other Welsh sports sides.

This development would include a new rugby stadium in Llandarcy.

Discussions have taken place with Glamorgan Cricket, Welsh Netball and Welsh Gymnastics.

Neath Port Talbot College are also involved in the negotiations about a new state-of-the-art facility just off the M4 which would form a sports hub for south West Wales.

But talks are said to be at an early stage.

A Neath Port Talbot council spokesman said: "The Council can confirm it is in discussion with Ospreys, Glamorgan County Cricket Club, Welsh Netball, Welsh Gymnastics and Neath Port Talbot College.

"While this is potentially a very exciting development, there is much detailed work yet to do."

The Liberty Stadium is owned by Swansea City with Ospreys having a lease that lasts for another 37 years.

The stadium capacity is just over 21,000 but Ospreys only had an average attendance of just under 8,000 last season with the ground rarely more than half full for rugby games.

The Welsh region currently train at the Llandarcy Academy of Sport which is part of Neath Port Talbot College campus.

Ospreys say they are always exploring other options but insist they have no immediate plans to move from their training base or home ground.

An Ospreys statement said: "Like any ambitious, forward-thinking rugby region we're always looking to upgrade and improve our facilities and fan experience.

"But we're very happy with our training base at Llandarcy and the brilliant relationship we share with Swansea City FC and the Liberty Stadium.

"Right now, the focus is very much on the new season and how we engage new fans to fill those empty seats at the Liberty Stadium.

"As the only Welsh region in Europe this season we are excited and committed to the challenge of filling our home at the Liberty."