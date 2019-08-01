Mark Jones: Ex-Wales wing joins Namibia coaching team at World Cup
Former Wales wing Mark Jones is set to coach Namibia's backs at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
Jones stepped down as coach of RGC in May, 2019 after three years as head coach of the Welsh Premiership side.
He joins head coach Phil Davies at Namibia in a coaching team which also includes fellow ex-Wales players Dale McIntosh and Wayne Proctor.
Jones was part of the Wales coaching set-up in 2012-13 when they won the Six Nations title.