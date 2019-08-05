Melrose renamed as Southern Knights for Super 6

The Southern Kings will still play in Melrose

Melrose Rugby have announced they are to change their name in the Super 6 tournament to the Southern Knights.

The squad will be a combination of current Melrose players and others throughout the borders for the semi-professional competition.

A new kit and logo has also been created for the side that will face Ayr, Boroughmuir, Heriot's, Stirling County and Watsonians.

"This is an exciting time in Scottish rugby," said head coach Rob Chrystie.

"The Southern Knights for 2019-20 is a really dynamic and well balanced squad with some local familiar faces. The management team are determined to create an environment that will challenge all players, while creating a platform for those with the ability and desire to progress into professional rugby."