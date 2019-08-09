Tyrese Johnson-Fisher: Bristol Bears sign teenage former American footballer

Tyrese Johnson-Fisher's tries for Oakham School in the 2015 Natwest Schools Cup got more than 2.5m views on YouTube

Bristol Bears have signed teenage former American footballer Tyrese Johnson-Fisher on a one-year contract.

The 19-year-old was ranked third in the UK over 100m at Under-17 level and spent last year as a running back at Coastal Carolina University.

Johnson-Fisher played as a winger at Leicester's academy before moving to the United States.

In 2018 became the first non-American player to feature in the All-America High School Football Game.

"Although he's a raw talent, he's an explosive athlete with blistering pace," Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam told the club website.

"His hunger to succeed and grow as a player was obvious when talking with him and I believe our rugby programme and team culture will give him every opportunity to succeed.

"Tyrese has spent last year developing his education in the US college system, and now his focus is on proving his ability in professional rugby union - we're excited by what he will be able to achieve on and off the field."

Johnson-Fisher added: "It's a massive opportunity for me and one I'm determined to take advantage of.

"Bristol are one of the most forward thinking clubs in the country and I'm excited to get started and repay the trust they've shown in me."