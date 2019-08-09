England v Wales: Lock Alun Wyn Jones to set caps record against England

Lock Alun Wyn Jones (R) led Wales to the 2019 Grand Slam

World Cup warm-up: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Date: Sunday, 11 August Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC 5 Live Extra & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Alun Wyn Jones will become Wales' most capped rugby player when he captains them in Sunday's World Cup warm-up against England at Twickenham.

The 33-year-old will play in his 135th Test, including 126 for Wales and nine for the British and Irish Lions tests.

Only prop Gethin Jenkins has more Wales caps, with 129 plus five Lions caps.

Lock Jones leads an experienced squad for Wales' first summer Test, as coach Warren Gatland sticks largely with a tried and tested starting XV.

Wales have named an unchanged back-line from the side that clinched the 2019 Grand Slam against Ireland in March.

Gareth Anscombe starts at fly-half, partnering Gareth Davies at half-back, with Dan Biggar providing cover on the bench.

With Taulupe Faletau ruled out of the World Cup through injury, fellow Lions number eight Ross Moriarty continues at the base of the scrum in a breakaway trio that has Justin Tipuric at open-side and Aaron Wainwright in the six shirt.

Ross Moriarty (R) continues at number eight with Taulupe Faletau injured

Elsewhere in the pack, Nicky Smith, Ken Owens and Tomas Francis are named in the front row with Adam Beard partnering Jones in the second row.

On the bench, Elliot Dee, Wyn Jones and Dillon Lewis provide the front-row cover with Jake Ball and Aaron Shingler completing the forward contingent.

Tomos Williams, Biggar and Owen Watkin are named as the backline cover.

"The squad are looking forward to this weekend and getting a game under their belt after a really intense preparation period," said Gatland.

"We have picked a strong-looking team and we are looking forward to seeing how they kick on after a successful couple of campaigns."

After the Twickenham encounter, Wales host England on 17 August at the Principality Stadium, before home and away Tests against Ireland beginning in Cardiff on 31 August and then concluding in Dublin on 7 September.

They begin their World Cup campaign in Japan on 23 September against Georgia, before facing Australia, Fiji and Uruguay in the group stage.

"These matches are really important leading into the RWC, to ensure that both the players are ready for the tournament but also to give players opportunity to put their hands up for selection," Gatland said.

"There is a balance with selection, a need to mix continuity from what we have achieved and opportunity, and we will look to do that over the next couple of weeks.

"Looking at the first two matches this block replicates what we are doing in the RWC with a six-day turnaround, so it's a good opportunity for us to prepare and mimic that schedule."

Wales team:

Liam Williams (Saracens) (55 Caps); George North (Ospreys) (83 Caps), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets) (73 Caps), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets) (15 Caps), Josh Adams (Cardiff Blues) (10 Caps); Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys) (26 Caps), Gareth Davies (Scarlets) (41 Caps); Nicky Smith (Ospreys) (28 Caps), Ken Owens (Scarlets) (64 Caps), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs) (40 Caps), Adam Beard (Ospreys) (13 Caps), Alun Wyn Jones (Capt, Ospreys) (125 Caps), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons) (8 Caps), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys) (64 Caps), Ross Moriarty (Dragons) (31 Caps).

Replacements: Elliot Dee (Dragons) (18 Caps), Wyn Jones (Scarlets) (12 Caps), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues) (12 Caps), Jake Ball (Scarlets) (32 Caps), Aaron Shingler (Scarlets) (17 Caps), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Blues) (7 Caps), Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints) (70 Caps), Owen Watkin (Ospreys) (13 Caps).