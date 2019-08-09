Jersey Reds to face Russian national team in World Cup warm-up match

Jersey Reds average just over 1,600 fans to their home games at St Peter

Championship club Jersey Reds will face the Russian national team this month.

The game in Moscow, which will be a pre-season friendly for the second tier English side, will act as a warm-up game for the Russians as they prepare for the World Cup in Japan this autumn.

Russia are in a pool with Scotland, Ireland, Samoa and hosts Japan, and are ranked 20th in the world.

The 27 August fixture has been arranged through Russia head coach Lyn Jones, whose son Luc plays for Jersey.

"We were very interested in the prospect of a historic fixture for the club straight away, although there were lots of details that needed to be finalised in a short time," said Jersey Reds head coach Harvey Biljon.

"With a lot of hard work on both sides, and a real will by all involved to make this happen, we have been able to confirm the trip.

"It's going to be a massive challenge for our players, but one that we believe will be a great experience for them and play a major part in getting the squad ready for the forthcoming season."

A 36-strong party will leave the Channel Island for the game at the Slava Stadium in the Russian capital, with the club also having a four-day training camp.

Jersey, who finished fourth in the Championship last season, are about to begin their eighth season in the second tier of English club rugby.

They face National One side Old Elthamians and Welsh region Scarlets in their other warm-up games before their first competitive game against relegated Newcastle Falcons in the Championship Cup on 21 September.