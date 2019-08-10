Gerald Davies, Terry Cobner and Tommy David vying to be next WRU president

Terry Cobner and Tommy David were Wales back-row rivals in the 1970s

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions Gerald Davies, Terry Cobner and Tommy David are vying to succeed Dennis Gethin as Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) president.

The trio were stars of Wales' 1970s Golden Era.

The presidency is an ambassadorial role being vacated by Gethin after 12 years.

WRU chairman Gareth Davies is confident whoever wins the backing of its clubs will have "the necessary gravitas befitting of this important role".

The WRU's 320 member clubs' vote will be asked to choose their new president by 27 September and Gethin will stand down at the governing body's annual general meeting in November.

Davies added: "Welsh rugby is blessed with an illustrious history and we have three highly notable figures from a golden era standing for our next presidency."