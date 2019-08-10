Rugby Championship: Australia thrash All Blacks 47-26 in Perth

Scott Barrett became only the fourth All Black ever to be sent off

Australia recorded their highest-ever score against the All Blacks as they beat the world champions 47-26 in the Rugby Championship in Perth.

It was the Wallabies' first win over New Zealand since 2017.

The All Blacks were reduced to 14 men when Scott Barrett was dismissed for a dangerous tackle just before half-time.

Defeat means they have provisionally lost the top spot in the world rankings for the first time in 10 years, with Wales set to occupy first place.

Winger Reece Hodge scored two of Australia's six tries to help them record their highest points tally in 165 Tests against the All Blacks.

Lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, scrum-half Nic White, winger Marika Koroibete and full-back Kurtley Beale also crossed in front of a packed house of 61,241.

The win also gave Australia their first back-to-back victories in the Rugby Championship since 2016.

Australia produced a superb first 10 minutes to establish a 10-0 lead before two All Blacks tries gave the visitors the lead.

Two Christian Lealiifano penalties gave the Wallabies a 16-12 half-time advantage, by which point they also had an extra man, following Barrett's departure for a a no-arms tackle on Michael Hooper.

Another blistering start to a half saw the Australians extend that lead by a further 10 points in nine second-half minutes before a converted Beauden Barrett try got the All Blacks back within seven.

But three more home tries, despite one further reply from New Zealand's Ngani Laumape, saw Australia give themselves a chance of regaining the Bledisloe Cup they last won in 2002. The second Bledisloe Test takes place in Auckland next week.