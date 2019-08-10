Rugby World Cup: Carbery injury 'not a fracture'

Carbery scored a try for Ireland before having to go off injured

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt says he is hopeful Joey Carbery's ankle injury will not stop him going to the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The fly-half had to go off in the second half of Ireland's 29-10 win over Italy in the warm-up match in Dublin.

"The good news is that he has had an X-ray and it is not a fracture. We will give it time for the swelling to go down," said Schmidt.

Carbery, 23, started instead of the rested first-choice Johnny Sexton.

"It looks like a ligament injury, the ankle looks pretty stable and we would be hopeful it is not too bad," Schmidt added.

Munster player Carbery scored the first of Ireland's five tries at the Aviva Stadium, the others coming from Dave Kearney, Andrew Conway, Jordi Murphy and replacement scrum-half Kieran Marmion.

Ireland will continue their preparation for the World Cup by facing England in two weeks' time at Twickenham before back-to-back games against Wales the following two Saturdays.

They face hosts Japan, Scotland, Russia and Samoa in their pool at the tournament.