Women's regional championship: Title holders Ospreys off to a flyer

Wales fly-half Elinor Snowsill was back in an Ospreys shirt after summer outings with the Barbarians

Ospreys got their regional title defence off to a flyer after beating RGC 49-0 in the opening round of the Welsh women's championship.

The game was part of a double header played at Llandarcy Academy of Sport.

Scarlets were 18-5 winners over Cardiff Blues earlier in the day.

Scarlets host Ospreys at Parc y Scarlets on Friday, 16 August, with Blues travelling up to Rhyl to take on RGC on the Sunday.

Dragons are not participating in the women's championship having featured in the Super 12s tournament last weekend.