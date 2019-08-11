England beat Wales 33-19 in World Cup warm-up game

World Cup warm-up match: England v Wales England (21) 33 Tries: B Vunipola, Cokanasiga, Cowan-Dickie Cons: Ford (3) Pens: Ford (3) Drop: Daly Wales (7) 19 Tries: G Davies, North, W Jones Cons: Anscombe, Biggar

Wales were denied top spot in the world rankings as England withstood a second-half fightback to win a free-flowing Rugby World Cup warm-up at Twickenham.

Tries from Billy Vunipola and Joe Cokanasiga in the first 15 minutes gave England an early cushion, before Gareth Davies' solo score pegged them back.

George North and Wyn Jones' tries after the break brought Wales back within five, but they could not close further.

England's Tom Curry and Wales's Gareth Anscombe went off with injuries.

It may be Wales who are more concerned after first-choice fly-half Anscombe took to the bench in the second half on crutches.

Warren Gatland's side would have taken top spot in the world rankings, ending New Zealand's near decade-long reign at the top, had they avoided defeat.

