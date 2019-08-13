Cardiff Blues: Sam Warburton and Martyn Williams join region's board

Sam Warburton (left) and Martyn Williams (right) flank Cardiff Blues chairman Alun Jones

Ex-Wales rugby captains Sam Warburton and Martyn Williams have joined the board of Cardiff Blues.

The pair, who between them played more than 300 times for the region, will not be directors but advisors.

It follows the appointments of non-executive directors Hayley Parsons and Andrew Williams earlier this month.

"Their credentials as leaders is second to none and this is clearly transferable from the pitch and into business," said chairman Alun Jones.

"They were both world-leading professional players during their careers and they will bring invaluable insight and experience of the demands, requirements and challenges facing modern rugby to the board room."

As players Williams and Warburton were both world-class openside flankers.

Warburton, 30, captained Wales a record 49 times and led the British and Irish Lions on their 2013 series win against Australia and in the drawn series against New Zealand in 2017.

He was forced to retire because of injury in 2018 having played 106 games for Cardiff Blues.

"If I was to identify two goals for Cardiff Blues, it would be on field success, at a domestic and European level, and a new playing facility here in the city centre," said Warburton.

"If we can get those things right, then there aren't many clubs in Europe who could match us."

Williams played 100 times for Wales before his retirement in 2012 and went on three British and Irish Lions tours.

The 43-year-old came through the ranks at Pontypridd before making 226 appearances for the Blues.

"I've been retired seven years now but I was here for so long and still feel such a connection with the place so I want to help as much as I can," said Williams.

"Cardiff Blues changed my life and now it is about trying to give something back."