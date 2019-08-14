Duncan Taylor starts for Scotland against France in first summer Test

Duncan Taylor will win his 22nd cap in France

Summer Test: France v Scotland Venue: Allianz Riviera, Nice Date: Saturday, 17 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Duncan Taylor will start for Scotland for the first time in two years in Saturday's Summer Test against France.

Saracens' Taylor, 29, last featured in the 2017 summer tour, with injuries limiting his club appearances over the past two seasons.

Fellow centre Rory Hutchinson and lock Scott Cummings could make their senior debuts as substitutes.

Adam Hastings starts at fly-half with Stuart Hogg at full-back for Gregor Townsend's side in Nice.

Scrum-half Ali Price, centre Huw Jones and wingers Darcy Graham and Byron McGuigan make up the rest of the backs.

Hooker Stuart McInally captains the side, with Jamie Bhatti and Simon Berghan also in the front row. Ben Toolis and Grant Gilchrist make up the second row while John Barclay, Jamie Ritchie and Josh Strauss are in the back row.

Saturday's match is the first of two matches with France, with the return at Murrayfield the following Saturday, and the Scots will also play Georgia away and at home before next month's World Cup in Japan commences.

"As a coaching group we're pleased to be able to take a strong squad across to France for this opening Test," Townsend told Scottish Rugby.

"We've enjoyed seeing the players working hard and becoming closer as a team in our camp. We've been impressed by the quality of play they've delivered in training but fundamentally it's been about preparing to play."

Scotland team to play France: S Hogg, D Graham, H Jones, D Taylor, B McGuigan; A Hastings, A Price; J Bhatti, S McInally, S Berghan, B Toolis, G Gilchrist, J Barclay, J Ritchie, J Strauss.

Replacements: G Turner, G Reid, Z Fagerson, S Cummings, M Fagerson, G Horne, R Hutchinson, B Kinghorn.