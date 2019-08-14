Scarlets: New coach Brad Mooar aiming to 'dominate competitions'

Brad Mooar (right) helped New Zealand side Crusaders win the Super Rugby title in 2018

New Scarlets coach Brad Mooar wants to build on the legacy of predecessor Wayne Pivac and "dominate" competitions.

Under Pivac, Scarlets won the Pro12 in 2017 and reached the semi-final of the European Champions Cup a year later.

Mooar takes over this term as Pivac prepares to take the helm with Wales after the World Cup.

"Our vision is to take it forward and to get into a position where we can dominate competitions," Mooar said.

"We can't just do that by saying we want to dominate; we've got to build that and win the moment to make sure we've got energy and intensity in everything we're doing."

Pivac's appointment as Warren Gatland's post-World Cup successor was announced in July 2018 and the Scarlets struggled to recapture their form in the 2018-19 season - missing out on the Pro14 play-offs and failing to qualify for the Champions Cup for the first time in their history.

Wales have also recruited backs coach Stephen Jones and defence coach Byron Hayward, so Mooar heads a new coaching team at the West Wales region.

'Tap into' advice

But the New Zealander says fellow countryman Pivac is available to offer advice.

"He's done a great job hasn't he, and he's been great to me coming in as well," added Mooar.

"I'm really pleased that he's around, as are Stephen and Byron as well, for us to be able to tap into and ask questions and get to know our environment, so he's a great shoulder to lean on."

Ex-Crusaders assistant coach Mooar has brought in another Kiwi, Glenn Delaney, as defence coach with Dai Flanagan taking over from Jones.

He says the players have not been deflated by the region's disappointing form in 2018-19: "I haven't had to pick them up at all.

"These things happen and there'll be all sorts of reasons for that and at any given moment the momentum can swing the other way.

"What's critical is that the heart of it and the foundation and ultimately the culture never creaked.

"I must say I'm really enjoying leading.

"The best thing about for me is the people around me and I've got an outstanding group of people who are experts in their roles, and they lead their areas and together we put that together to lead the team, so I'm really chuffed."