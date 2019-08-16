Women's regional championship: Champions Ospreys beat Scarlets

Wales number 8 Sioned Harries has returned to action with Scarlets after missing the Six Nations with an ankle injury

Ospreys women remain on course to defend their regional title after a 14-0 win over rivals Scarlets in Llanelli.

A first half try from Wales full-back Lauren Smyth and a penalty try in the final stages sealed victory in a close fought derby at Parc y Scarlets.

The weekend's other second round game sees Cardiff Blues travel to north Wales on Sunday take on RGC in Rhyl.

RGC were beaten by Ospreys in the opening round of games.