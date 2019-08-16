Wales will not win World Cup with Dan Biggar at fly-half - JJ Williams

Media playback is not supported on this device Gatland expects Wales improvement in Cardiff

World Cup warm-up: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 17 August Kick-off: 14:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC 5 Live Extra & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Former British and Irish Lions wing JJ Williams says Wales will not win the World Cup with Dan Biggar at fly-half.

Lions tourist Biggar, who has 71 Wales caps, starts Saturday's second warm-up against England after Gareth Anscombe's World Cup-ending knee injury.

But Williams thinks it is a missed opportunity starting with the once-capped Jarrod Evans on the bench.

"I would have gone for Jarrod Evans in this game, it's an ideal opportunity to try him," Williams said.

"We go back to Biggar you haven't got so much of a threat, he's a rock solid outside-half, he'll kick the ball a lot and he'll work hard, but we've said in the past we're not going to win the World Cup with Dan Biggar in the team."

Despite Evans having just one Test under his belt, as a replacement against Scotland in November 2018, Wales legend Williams dismisses suggestions the Cardiff Blues stand-off lacks experience to be Wales' World Cup playmaker.

"He's not a rookie, he's a very good professional player. You've got three matches left and then you've got [Wales' opening World Cup game] Georgia," Williams told BBC Wales Breakfast.

"I've heard [Wales coach Warren] Gatland this week say he's the sharpest out of all their backs in training, so why not give him a go, then bring Biggar on for the last 20 minutes?"

Jarrod Evans during Wales training camp

"I think he adds a little bit of something which has been lacking in midfield because that's what we need, a little bit of excitement in that midfield area to create something so we can have space outside for our exciting back three which we don't use.

"He's in the same mould as Anscombe isn't he, he adds a spark into midfield, he's quick-thinking all the time and he's a threat."

Over the last 12 months Northampton fly-half Biggar has become one of Wales' finishers, brought on by Gatland towards the end of games with Anscombe the first-choice outside-half.

Wales also have Rhys Patchell of Scarlets in the squad as fly-half cover.

After Saturday's return match with England - having lost the opener at Twickenham last weekend - Wales have home and away matches against Ireland before heading to Japan.

Gatland's side begin their World Cup against Georgia on 23 September, followed by pool matches against Australia, Fiji and Uruguay.

Wales team: Liam Williams (Saracens, 56 Caps); George North (Ospreys, 84 Caps), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets, 74 Caps), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets, 16 Caps), Josh Adams (Cardiff Blues, 11 Caps); Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, 71 Caps), Gareth Davies (Scarlets, 42 Caps); Nicky Smith (Ospreys, 29 Caps), Ken Owens (Scarlets, 65 Caps), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs, 41 Caps), Jake Ball (Scarlets, 33 Caps), Alun Wyn Jones (C) (Ospreys, 126 Caps), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons, 9 Caps), James Davies (Scarlets, 3 Caps), Ross Moriarty (Dragons, 32 Caps)

Replacements: Elliot Dee (Dragons, 19 Caps), Wyn Jones (Scarlets, 13 Caps), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues, 13 Caps), Aaron Shingler (Scarlets, 18 Caps), Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues, 16 Caps), Aled Davies (Ospreys, 17 Caps), Jarrod Evans (Cardiff Blues, 1 Cap), Owen Watkin (Ospreys, 14 Caps)