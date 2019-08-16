France v Scotland: Stuart McInally says side stronger after Six Nations woes

Darcy Graham seized his chance to impress during the Six Nations

Summer Test: France v Scotland Venue: Allianz Riviera, Nice Date: Saturday, 17 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Captain Stuart McInally believes coming through a savage Six Nations injury crisis now stands Scotland in good stead for next month's Rugby World Cup.

Key players including Hamish Watson, John Barclay, Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell and Huw Jones missed all or part of the Six Nations through injury.

However, inexperienced figures such as Darcy Graham, Sam Johnson and Jamie Ritchie thrived.

"Those guys will be better off for that now," McInally said.

"I actually think the Six Nations was really good for us in terms of allowing us to blood players and get some of the younger guys some more experience.

"They've come through some tough games. They have been blooded in now and guys who maybe only had a handful of caps are now into double figures. That is only a good thing."

McInally retains the captaincy he held during the Six Nations as the Scots step up preparations for the tournament in Japan with a warm-up match against France in Nice, the first of four summer Tests.

After their last visit to France - a sobering 27-10 defeat in February - head coach Gregor Townsend did not hide his disappointment in his players, saying "that navy blue jersey should demand of you a much better performance".

McInally believes Scotland will not allow the French to have everything their own way this time.

"After that game in the Six Nations we debriefed it, learned the lessons there and then," said the Edinburgh hooker.

"Against the French you need to be switched on for the full game. They've got players that if you make the wrong decisions against them they can score tries.

"It's just all the little things, making sure they're right and we'll stand a good chance."