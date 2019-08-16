Ruaridh McConnochie: Bath wing a doubt for Wales game

Ruaridh McConnochie was named in the starting XV last weekend, but withdrew because of injury

World Cup warm-up: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 17 August Kick-off: 14:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, plus live text commentary

Bath wing Ruaridh McConnochie is a doubt for England's second Rugby World Cup warm-up match against Wales on Saturday.

The 27-year-old was set to make his Test debut in Cardiff, but will now be assessed on Friday evening.

Former Sevens player McConnochie was also due to start in last Sunday's 33-19 victory at Twickenham, but was a late withdrawal due to a hip injury.

"He's just a bit sore," said England head coach Eddie Jones.

"It is not the same injury as last week. We're confident he might recover."

England are without a back-three replacement on the bench, so Bath team-mate Anthony Watson or Leicester's Jonny May could be called up to the squad, while Exeter's Jack Nowell is still recovering from an ankle injury.

McConnochie, who only switched from sevens to 15-a-side rugby last summer, was named in Jones' 31-man squad for the World Cup in Japan on Monday.

After the match in Cardiff, England play warm-up games against Ireland and Italy before their first World Cup match against Tonga on 22 September.