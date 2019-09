Rugby World Cup 2019: Fixtures, pools and how to follow every match on the BBC

Scotland, Wales, Ireland and England continue their build-up towards the World Cup in Japan

2019 Rugby World Cup Hosts: Japan Dates: 20 September to 2 November Coverage: Full commentary on every game across BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Japan is hosting the 2019 Rugby World Cup, from 20 September to 2 November, and the BBC has exclusive radio rights to broadcast live commentary of every match.

Full coverage of the tournament, which features England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, will be aired on Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, while the BBC Sport website and app will also have live text updates, reports and reaction.

BBC rugby correspondent Chris Jones will lead the BBC Radio 5 Live commentary team while Sonja McLaughlan and Matt Dawson will lead BBC Radio 5 Live's coverage of the 20-team tournament, which will be played in 12 cities across Japan.

New Zealand have won the past two tournaments and beat Australia in the 2015 final at Twickenham.

Rugby World Cup groups Pool A: Ireland, Japan, Russia, Samoa, Scotland Pool B: Canada, Italy, Namibia, New Zealand, South Africa Pool C: Argentina, England, France, Tonga, United States Pool D: Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Uruguay, Wales

Friday, 20 September

Pool A: Japan v Russia (Tokyo), 11:45-13:45 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday, 21 September

Pool D: Australia v Fiji (Sapporo), 05:45-07:45 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Pool C: France v Argentina (Tokyo), 08:15-20:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Pool B: New Zealand v South Africa (Yokohama), 10:45-12:45 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Sunday, 22 September

Pool B: Italy v Namibia (Osaka), 06:15-08:15 - BBC 5 Live Sports Extra

Pool A: Ireland v Scotland (Yokohama), 08:45-10:45 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Pool C: England v Tonga (Sapporo), 11:15-13:15 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Monday, 23 September

Pool D: Wales v Georgia (Toyota), 11:15-13:15 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Tuesday, 24 September

Pool A: Russia v Samoa (Kumagaya), 11:15-13:15 - BBC 5 Live Sports Extra

Wednesday, 25 September

Pool D: Fiji v Uruguay (Kamaishi), 06:15-08:15 - BBC 5 Live Sports Extra

Thursday, 26 September

Pool B: Italy v Canada (Fukuoka), 08:45-10:45 - BBC 5 Live Sports Extra

Pool C: England v United States (Kobe), 11:45-13:45 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday, 28 September

Pool C: Argentina v Tonga (Osaka), 05:45-07:45 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Pool A: Japan v Ireland (Shizuoka), 08:15-10:15 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Pool B: South Africa v Namibia (Toyota), 10:45-12:45 - BBC 5 Live Sports Extra

Sunday, 29 September

Pool D: Georgia v Uruguay (Kumagaya), 06:15-08:15 - BBC 5 Live Sports Extra

Pool D: Australia v Wales (Tokyo), 08:45-10:45 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Monday, 30 September

Pool A: Scotland v Samoa (Kobe), 11:15-13:15 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Wednesday, 2 October

Pool C: France v United States (Fukuoka), 08:45-10:45 - BBC 5 Live Sports Extra

Pool B: New Zealand v Canada (Oita), 11:15-13:15 - BBC 5 Live Sports Extra

Thursday, 3 October

Pool D: Georgia v Fiji (Osaka), 06:15-08:15 - BBC 5 Live Sports Extra

Pool A: Ireland v Russia (Kobe), 11:15-13:15 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Friday, 4 October

Pool B: South Africa v Italy (Shizuoka), 10:45-12:45 - BBC 5 Live Sports Extra

Saturday, 5 October

Pool D: Australia v Uruguay (Oita), 06:15-08:05 - BBC 5 Live Sports Extra

Pool C: England v Argentina (Tokyo), 09:00-11:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Pool A: Japan v Samoa (Toyota), 11:30-13:30 - BBC 5 Live Sports Extra

Sunday, 6 October

Pool B: New Zealand v Namibia (Tokyo), 05:45-07:45 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Pool C: France v Tonga (Kumamoto), 08:45-10:45 - BBC 5 Live Sports Extra

Tuesday, 8 October

Pool B: South Africa v Canada (Kobe), 11:15-13:15 - BBC 5 Live Sports Extra

Wednesday, 9 October

Pool C: Argentina v United States (Kumagaya), 05:45-07:45 - BBC 5 Live Sports Extra

Pool A: Scotland v Russia (Shizuoka), 08:15-10:15 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Pool D: Wales v Fiji (Oita), 10:45-12:45 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Friday, 11 October

Pool D: Australia v Georgia (Shizuoka), 11:15-13:15 - BBC 5 Live Sports Extra

Saturday, 12 October

Pool B: New Zealand v Italy (Toyota), 05:45-07:45 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Pool C: England v France (Yokohama), 09:15-11:15 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Pool A: Ireland v Samoa (Fukuoka), 11:45-13:45 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Sunday, 13 October

Pool B: Namibia v Canada (Kamaishi), 04:15-06:15 - BBC 5 Live Sports Extra

Pool C: United States v Tonga (Osaka), 06:45-08:45 - BBC 5 Live Sports Extra

Pool D: Wales v Uruguay (Kumamoto), 09:15-11:15 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Pool A: Japan v Scotland (Yokohama), 11:45-13:45 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday, 19 October

Quarter-final 1: Pool C winner v Pool D runner-up (Oita), 08:15-10:15 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Quarter-final 2: Pool B winner v Pool A runner-up (Tokyo), 11:15-13:15 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Sunday, 20 October

Quarter-final 3: Pool D winner v Pool C runner-up (Oita), 08:15-10:15 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Quarter-final 4: Pool A winner v Pool B runner-up (Tokyo), 11:15-13:15 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday, 26 October

Semi-final 1: QF1 winner v QF2 winner (Yokohama), 09:00-11:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Sunday, 27 October

Semi-final 2: QF3 winner v QF4 winner (Yokohama), 09:00-11:00 GMT - BBC Radio 5 Live

Friday, 1 November

Third-place match (Tokyo), 09:00-11:00 GMT - BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday, 2 November

Final (Yokohama), 09:00-11:00 GMT - BBC Radio 5 Live

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules and videos. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.

All Ireland games will be live on BBC Radio Ulster, all Scotland games will be live on BBC Radio Scotland, and all Wales games are live on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.