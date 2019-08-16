Tiaan Loots: South African quits Dragons for United States

From the section

Tiaan Loots joined RGC 1404 during the 2014-15 season.

South African centre Tiaan Loots has left Dragons with immediate effect to play Major League Rugby in the United States.

The 27-year-old joined from Welsh Premiership side RGC 1404 in May 2018 .

But Loots failed to make a senior appearance last season after injuring a pectoral muscle in a Celtic Cup game against Connacht Eagles in September.

The Cape Town-born back has been released early from his contract to join the Houston SaberCats.