Rugby World Cup quiz: Which position are you?
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|Rugby World Cup
|Venue: Japan Date: 20 September - 2 November
|Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Are you a flashy wing? A workhorse of a lock? A prop who doesn't take a backward step? Or a fly-half who directs the team?
With England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales all deep into their World Cup campaigns in Japan, find out where you would fit into their line-ups.
Just answer these questions to find out which rugby position suits you best.*
*Part - or in fact all - of this fun quiz is based on classic generalisations and well-worn stereotypes that may or may not be true in real life...